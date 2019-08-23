<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Almeria have completed the signing of Valentine Ozornwafor on a season-long loan from Turkish champions Galatasaray.

The Segunda Division outfit has the option to sign the Nigeria U20 centre-back permanently if he impresses at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Earlier this summer, Ozornwafor joined Galatasaray from Nigeria Professional Football League side Enyimba on a four-year deal after his fine defensive performances for the Flying Eagles at the Fifa U20 World Cup in Poland.

After struggling to break into Fatih Terim’s squad, the 20-year-old will shift his focus on helping Almeria gain promotion to Spain’s La Liga.

Almeria kicked off their 2019-20 campaign with a 3-0 win over Albacete last weekend and they will be aiming to build on that victory when they visit Racing Santander on Saturday.