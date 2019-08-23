Almeria have completed the signing of Valentine Ozornwafor on a season-long loan from Turkish champions Galatasaray.

Almeria have completed the signing of Valentine Ozornwafor on a season-long loan from Turkish champions Galatasaray.

The Segunda Division outfit has the option to sign the Nigeria U20 centre-back permanently if he impresses at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Earlier this summer, Ozornwafor joined Galatasaray from Nigeria Professional Football League side Enyimba on a four-year deal after his fine defensive performances for the Flying Eagles at the Fifa U20 World Cup in Poland.

After struggling to break into Fatih Terim’s squad, the 20-year-old will shift his focus on helping Almeria gain promotion to Spain’s La Liga.

Almeria kicked off their 2019-20 campaign with a 3-0 win over Albacete last weekend and they will be aiming to build on that victory when they visit Racing Santander on Saturday.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories