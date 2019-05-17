<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles’ assistant coach Alloy Agu has expressed confidence that the team’s goalkeepers will do Nigeria proud at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The team’s head coach Gernot Rohr named usual three goalkeepers in his 25-man squad on Tuesday; Anorthosis Famagusta of Cyprus goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho , Ikechukwu Ezenwa of Katsina United and Daniel Akpeyi, who plies his trade at Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa. Enyimba FC of Aba goalkeeper, Theophilus Afelokhai is on standby.

Agu, who spoke with newsmen on phone said there is no cause for worry about their performances, insisting that they will make an impact during the competition.

“There are four of them because there is one on standby. The God we are serving we help them to be healthy and perform well in the tournament. They are doing well with clubs which is very important. Again, they have also done well with the national team.

People should not forget that they were the same goalkeepers that qualified the nation for the World Cup and they were the same people that got us AFCON ticket too. I have no doubt in my mind that they will do what they know how to do best in Egypt. What we need now is to encourage them and pray for injury free for them. There is no need for anyone to express fear in our goalkeeping department. They will not disappoint the nation,” Agu said.