Super Eagles goalkeepers coach Alloy Agu has reaffirmed that only the best goalkeeper will be in goal for the Super Eagles.

In a chat with, Agu stated that Nigerians clamoring for the home based goalkeepers in the National team should consider ability before looking at clubs or the leagues the players are plying their trades.





“As the league is going on we are going around and looking for the best hand for Nigeria, it doesn’t matter where they are coming from what Nigerians deserve is the best and that is what i believe and I am an advocate of that, the best hand at all time it does not matter if it’s from the local league or from abroad i don’t care where he’s coming from as long as he will give Nigeria the best result and Nigerians will be happy with it, that’s what we are after.” he concluded.

Super Eagles most recent first choice Maduka Okoye has continued with his form as he kept another clean sheet for Sparta against Ado Den hag over the weekend.