New Gombe United boss Aliyu Zubairu said he left Nigeria professional football league side Wikki Tourists because of unfulfilled promises by the management.

Zubairu guided the club in the difficult period during 2018/2019 abridged NPFL season, as they club struggled to retain their top flight status.

Zubairu however accused the Club of failing to fulfill their contractual obligations to him.

“I cannot continue in a club where my contractual agreement is not honoured”, Zubairu, a former Kwara United gaffer said.

“When I arrived Wikki Tourists, I was told that necessary things that would make my work successful would be provided but till now, none has been provided.

“So my time with Wikki Tourists is up and I’ve written my resignation letter to them, informing them about my decision to leave”.

Zubairu however went further by defending his time at the Club, and said he remained proud of his performance in his one season in charge.

“I know I have given my best to Wikki Tourists; I have given my heart and soul to the job and I was happy doing this because of the wonderful support I have received from the players and fans, who are truly amazing”, he said.

“I’m proud of what we have achieved and I have no doubt that the Wikki Tourists squad now, look very much like men who know exactly what they must do and are very capable of performing well”.

Wikki Tourists will host Jigawa Golden Stars in match day one fixture of the 2019/2020 NPFL season billed to get underway on November 3.