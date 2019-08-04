<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Erstwhile Golden Eaglets’ defender Aliyu Abubakar is warming up to his home game since his Summer transfer as his Ukrainian Premier League side Olympic Donetsk face Kolos Kovalivka today at the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium.

After losing 2-1 to Dnipro on their opening Match Day 1 fixture, the burly Abubakar said he and his teammates are hoping for their first win of the season, adding that playing in front of the home fans would be a dream come true after he switched to the Ukrainian side from Belarusian First League FK Slutsk.

“My expectation and that of my teammates is to win after we lost in the opening match of the season to Dnipro on Wednesday,” the 23-year-old Abubakar said.

“This is going to be our first home game and I can’t wait to play in front of the home fans who have shown me much love since I arrived here; they have really be amazing and I hope we can get a win to show for their support to us.”

Abubakar, apart from playing for FK Slutsk, had previously featured for Kuopion Pallosura (KuPs) in Finland and FC Dila in Georgia. He was a member of the national Under-17 team that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2013 in the UAE.