Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has been a massive hit in his debut season in English football.

Last summer, he briefly broke the world record for a goalkeeper when Liverpool spent just over €72m to bring him to Anfield.

It has proven to be money well spent so far as the former Roma man has established himself as one of the game’s leading goalkeeping talents.

In reflecting on his debut campaign on Merseyside with UEFA.com, Alisson singled out his last gasp Champions League group stage save from Arkadiusz Milik as his highlight so far.

“I think that anything can change a series of events, in one second or one minute,” the Brazilian said.

“Without a doubt, the save against Napoli was pretty much the last touch of the ball and that save could be counted as a goal.

“Of course my teammates played their part too and that is what makes it so special.

“I love being part of this group and being able to help them as they are all incredible players.”

That save from Milik was enough to give Liverpool a 1-0 win that ultimately saw them squeeze out of the group stage.

Since escaping their group, they have gone on to reach the final, where Tottenham Hotspur await in Madrid next month.