Alisson Becker is set to make his return from a calf injury against Manchester United this weekend as the Reds look to continue their winning form.

The Brazilian has been out of action since the first game of the season when he tore his calf muscle but he has been working hard on recovering and he is set to make his return.

The Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe reports that Alisson is expected to be fit to face Manchester United which will be a huge boost to their chances of making it 9 wins out of 9 this season and 18 in succession stretching back to last season.

Adrian, signed in the summer, has been terrific for the Reds this season but there is no hiding the fact that Alisson is a much better goalkeeper and footballer.

Over the last 12 months, the former AS Roma star has been the best goalkeeper in the world and will further strengthen his side’s title credentials with his return to the side.