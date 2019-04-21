<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alisson Becker insists his Liverpool team-mates do not feel any pressure of challenging on two fronts but says they understand the responsibility they have to try and deliver a trophy this season.

Liverpool will return to the top of the Premier League with victory at Cardiff on Sunday, and head to Spain to face Barcelona in a Champions League semi-final first leg in 10 days’ time.

The Reds have won 18 league titles but have yet to win the Premier League, with their last championship success coming in 1990, two years before Alisson was born.

“It isn’t pressure,” the goalkeeper told Sky Sports ahead of Liverpool’s visit to the Cardiff City Stadium.

“It’s a feeling of knowing that you have the possibility of winning, a feeling of responsibility.

“We play at a gigantic club in Liverpool, with passionate supporters who care deeply about the Premier League first and foremost, and the Champions League.

“So we feel the responsibility yes, but we take it on and try to play as well as we can out on the field.”

Liverpool have a maximum of seven matches remaining this season, and should they win them all they are guaranteed to lift at least one trophy this season.

“In theory this is beautiful,” Alisson said. “But the reality is that there is a lot of work ahead of us, it’s not just seven games.

“Yes we could reach the Champions League final, but in the meantime we have two semi-finals and four games in the Premier League.

“We are going to fight very hard to win these two titles, but it’s a very difficult mission and we have to take it step by step, game by game, very calmly.

Brazil No 1 Alisson has impressed since following compatriot and close friend Ederson – the Manchester City goalkeeper – to the Premier League last summer.

But Alisson has had little dialogue with Ederson in recent weeks as the race for the Premier League title race nears its climax.

“I think of him like a brother. Ederson is a great person, he has a great personality, I respect him very much and he and his family are dear to me,” Alisson said.

“We don’t speak too much at the moment. We speak more when we’re together with the national team.

“When we’re there we talk less about work and more about family, day-to-day things, not so much about the title race. That’s very normal for people in our profession.”