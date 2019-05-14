<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Lobi Stars of Makurdi player, Sikiru Alimi, has revealed his side’s secret which led to the 1-0 win against high flying Rangers International in the matchday 19 game played on Sunday.

Speaking, Sikiru attributed the win to hard work and a collective resolve on the part of the players knowing well that the Flying Antelopes were a very dangerous side.

“There was no magic. It was just total hard work. It was a well-deserved victory for us. We worked hard throughout the week and if you can remember we went away together with a point against Kwara United and this endeared us to get the maximum points against Rangers because we knew where we were heading if we got the maximum points. It motivated us to come all out against them although they are the league toppers and it feels good defeating and getting the points from them.”

Lobi Stars had Solomon Kwambe to thank as his goal just before half time earned them all 3 points.