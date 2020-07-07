



Katsina United goalkeeper Mustapha Aliko has confirmed his departure from the club after canceling his contract with the team.

Aliko reportedly decided to terminate his contract at the club over nonpayment of salaries and allowances.

Sources revealed that the management of Katsina United only paid two months’ salary out of the seven months they are owing the players.





Aliko who once represent Niger Tornadoes and Kano Pillars have now decided to move on and free to join any other club of his choice.

The 2019-2020 Nigeria Professional Football League campaign has been was suspended in March due to the outbreak of Coronavirus after matchday 25, with Katsina United occupying 10th position on the table with 34 points.