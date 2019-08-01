<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote has redeemed his $50,000 pledge to the Super Eagles for the only goal scored against Algeria during the semi final match at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

This is coming two days after Nigeria businessman, Femi Otedola, had fulfilled his own promise to the team at his office in Lagos.

Making the presentation on behalf of Dangote was the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Mr. Olakunle Alake.

Alake presented the cheque to the team’s Equipment Manager, Chidi Ngoka and team Administrator, Dayo Achor Enebi at his office, in Ikoyi, Lagos on Wednesday. Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu was also in attendance.

It would be recalled that Amaju Pinnick, the President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) had revealed during the just concluded AFCON that Dangote promised $50,000 for every goal scored during their Semi-Final match against Algeria while Femi Otedola promised to pay $25,000 per goal for the same match.