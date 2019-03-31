<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Falcons forward Alice Ogebe said she can become a key member of the African champions.

Ogebe, a Rivers Angels attacker, was among the Super Falcons players that participated in the recent Cyprus Women’s Cup tournament.

Fielding questions during a media parley at the team’s Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel camp, the striker said she believes she has the skill and discipline to make herself relevant to the team.

“Really, when the big girls come in from overseas, I think I have the strength and quality to compete with them. The only thing they have over me is opportunity”.

She expressed confidence in herself and is happy for the exposure she has gotten so far in her career.

“I believe so much in myself and the trainings that I have passed through and I know that I am a good player that can fight for her position in the team. I never relent. I always want to improve my performance.”

The home –based forward is part of the domestic players that will be joining overseas –based professionals for another pre-World Cup competition in Spain next week, where the team will play the Canadian Women National Team.