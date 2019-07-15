<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Desert Foxes of Algeria head coach Djamel Belmadi has tasked football federations in Africa to put more trust in indigenous coaches.

Belmadi’s side edged out the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday to secure a spot in the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The North Africans will face the Teranga Lions of Senegal managed by another African Aliou Cisse in the final of the competition on Sunday.

The Senegalese saw off the challenge of Tunisia 1-0 after extra time to reach the final.

Belmadi believes that the impressive performances of the two finalists is a strong message to soccer authorities on the continent who have so much belief in expatriate coaches.

“It’s a great message that we have sent to those responsible for football in all countries in Africa, it’s amazing,” Belmadi told the media after the win against Nigeria.

“I’ve known Cisse for a very long time, we used to play against each other when we were both in France. The only difference between us is that he’s been with his team for four years and I have been here for just one year.

“To play this final against Senegal, against my friend, is amazing. I hope the decision-makers can think more about this and put trust in our young coaches.”