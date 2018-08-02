Algeria’s football federation have appointed former international Djamel Belmadi as their new manager, after he agreed a four year deal.

Belmadi, who becomes the North African nation’s sixth manager in two years, succeeds Rabah Madjer who was sacked in June.

The 42 year-old represented Algeria between 2000 and 2004, scoring 5 goals in 20 appearances, and captained his country at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

Most recently, Belmadi led Al-Duhail to its second consecutive Qatar Stars League title before relinquishing his duties on 12 June.

Algeria’s federation confirmed that the former Manchester City and Southampton midfielder has agreed to a long-term contract that will tie him down with Les Fennecs until the 2022 World Cup.

Local media reported that both Vahid Halilhodzic and Carlos Queiroz negotiated with the Algerian federation though neither party could agree financial terms.

Former goalkeeping coach Aziz Bouras has also returned to the national team set-up after resigning last February.

Algeria finished bottom in Group B during 2018 World Cup qualifying in a group that featured Nigeria, Cameroon and Zambia.

Belmadi’s immediate task will be to qualify Algeria for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

His first competitive game in charge will a 2019 Nations Cup qualifier away to Gambia in September.