Alexis Sánchez’s agent is in Italy to try and take his client to Inter Milan.

That’s what Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting, with Fernando Felicevich in the city to work on taking the Chile international away from Manchester United and to the Nerazzurri.

Sánchez has long been of interest to the San Siro giants and could be a replacement for Mauro Icardi should he decide to leave the club in the summer.

The South American forward is desperate to end his nightmare spell at Old Trafford which has seen him score just one goal in 20 appearances this term.

The Daily Mail revealed this week that a clause in his contract will see the 30-year-old’s wages drop from €500,000-per-week to €300,000 following United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

That will be good news for Inter, who were reticent about making a deal due to his astronomical pay packet.

Sánchez will still have to take a wage cut to join Inter, should the club and United agree a fee, with Luciano Spalletti’s men apparently proposing somewhere in the region of €220,000-per-week.