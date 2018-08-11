Alexis Sanchez insists he is ready to help Manchester United win trophies after going through a ‘learning period’ at Old Trafford last season.

The Red Devils signed Sanchez last January in a straight swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan. He scored three goals in 18 games in the second-half of the season.

Sanchez admits he needed time to adapt to his new surroundings at the Theatre of Dreams but says he is now relishing the prospect of winning titles with the club.

‘I can’t remember the last time I had a break and a long vacation,’ the 29-year-old told United Review ahead of yesterday evening’s clash against Leicester City.

‘It served me well to rest, to clear my head a little bit and get stronger for the season.

‘I’m already off to a great start. It’s been years since I’ve had a pre-season like this one, and I hope I’m in good shape to face Leicester.”