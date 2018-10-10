



Alexandre Lacazette’s red-hot form in September has seen the Arsenal striker land two awards from the club’s fanbase.

Lacazette, 27, scored thee goals and notched two assists last month to spearhead Arsenal’s current winning run, which stands at nine in a row.

That form has seen him rewarded with the club’s player of the month and goal of the month awards, as voted for by the supporters.

The France striker began the month with a goal and an assist in Arsenal’s 3-2 win at Cardiff City on September 2, and followed that up with goals in the Gunners’ victories over Everton (2-0) – for which he won the goal of the month award – and Brentford (3-1).

Lacazette then rounded off the month by assisting Mesut Ozil in the 2-0 win over Watford, as well as playing an integral role in Craig Cathcart’s own goal.

But Lacazette’s streak didn’t end in September, as the forward grabbed another assist in the 3-0 Europa League win against Qarabag before bagging a brace in the 5-1 hammering of Fulham last weekend.

Key to Lacazette’s form has been his understanding with team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the pair scoring 10 goals in 11 games when on the pitch together.

“He is like my brother, every day we talk, we love to work together and today in front of the goal and we score two goals, which is good.

“It is hard to compare (Aubameyang’s record) with Thierry [Henry] because he came younger and Auba is at the top of his career but I hope Auba scores as many goals to help us win something.”