Alexandre Lacazette has told Bukayo Saka to commit his future to the club, in a message on social media.

The pair combined for the only goal of the match as Arsenal beat Olympiacos 1-0 in the first leg of their last-32 Europa League tie on Thursday.

Saka continued his impressive recent form by providing the assist for Lacazette’s second half goal against the Greek side.

The teenager picked up Aubameyang’s pass on the left hand side of the box, before curling an inch perfect cross to Lacazette to tap into an empty net.

After the game, Lacazette posted a picture on Instagram with the caption: ‘Difficult game last night but happy to get on the score sheet.

‘Thanks to the team for the hard work and the travelling fans for your support.’





Saka responded with: ‘Our number 9,’ with a love emoji, to which Lacazette said: ‘Sign please.’

The 18-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding breakout season in north London, but only has a year-and-a-half left to run on his first professional contract at Arsenal.

He is a long-standing target of Borussia Dortmund, and has also been linked to Manchester United and Liverpool.

Arsenal are currently in talks over a new contract and are understood to be optimistic that the academy graduate will agree new terms that will see him receive a significant increase on his current £7,000-a-week salary.

Speaking after the win over Olympiacos, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta admitted he was delighted with Saka’s progression.

“Absolutely, I’m really pleased (with) the way he’s developed,” he told reporters.