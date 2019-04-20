<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alexandre Lacazette insists Arsenal are improving every month, and gave an insight into just how different Unai Emery is to Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal host Crystal Palace on Sunday at 4pm knowing their top-four chances are in their hands if they win their remaining five games.

The Gunners have already accumulated more Premier League points than they did last season under Wenger, and the France striker says Arsenal have been working more on tactics and defensive solidity.

Lacazette told Soccer Saturday: “There’s a lot of difference. We work tactically more, we do more video as well, how the coach speaks is different than Wenger. It’s different. It’s hard to always compare the coaches because they have their own technique to manage the team.

“I think we are better every month, better and better, we are improving.

“It was one of the targets of the coach to concede less goals, even if this season we concede many goals, away as well he wanted us to keep a clean sheet. We did it and he wants us to do it again.

“Everything is in our hands now. If we win every game we go to Champions League – we want to go Champions League so we have to do our best all the games to go there.”

Lacazette did not play a minute of Arsenal’s last Premier League game on Monday, a narrow 1-0 win at 10-man Watford, but has been heavily involved in their Europa League campaign.

Though he admits it is frustrating not starting more games, he sees it as a natural part of being a footballer.

He said: “Of course every player wants to play. I was sad to not play, to not help my team-mates, to help my team to win the game. Today is another day, go forward.

“I want to play to play all the game and every game as well. Not always easy, but I have to deal with it.”

Asked about his partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lacazette said: “It’s good, I like to play with Auba, everybody knows this, but I like to play with all other team-mates. The coach makes the decision.

“The coach decides – it’s not always easy to be a coach. We can’t say anything, just to respect his decision.”