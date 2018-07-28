Arsenal cannot afford to lose the leadership qualities of Aaron Ramsey, according to team-mate Alexandre Lacazette.

Ramsey has entered the final 12 months of his current deal and admitted earlier this week he is uncertain about his Arsenal future, with his agent locked in negotiations over a new deal.

New head coach Unai Emery has made it clear he wants the Wales international to remain at the club.

Lacazette says the 27-year-old already has the status of a legend at the Emirates Stadium and highlighted the importance of keeping players of his influence at the club.

Speaking at the launch of Arsenal’s third kit in Singapore, Lacazette told Sky Sports: “Aaron has been there for about 10 years, he is like a legend at the club.

“We have to be respectful for everything he has done and of course with his quality he can help the team to be better. He brings stability, quality and leadership.

“He is an example for all the young players too, so of course we need Aaron in the team.”

Henrikh Mkhitaryan also described Ramsey as a ‘symbol’ for Arsenal and urged the club to secure the midfielder’s future as soon as possible.