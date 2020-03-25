<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Arsenal and Barcelona star Aleksandr Hleb has confirmed his retirement plans.

The attacking midfielder represented Arsenal between 2005 and 2008. Belarussia’s Isloch Minsk was the last club in his career.

“I thought a lot, sought advice but also decided internally after this season that it was enough,” the midfielder explained his decision speaking at the presentation of the documentary on his career ‘Our Hleb’ as reported by local publication Pressball.





The 38-year-old’s spell at Arsenal was one of the most fruitful periods in his career. He scored 10 goals and bagged 16 assists in 130 appearances with the Gunners.

Hleb’s eye-catching performances under Arsene Wenger prompted an offer from Barcelona. In the end, the attacker signed for the Catalans for €17m.