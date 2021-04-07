Arta Solar, the Djibouti club captained by former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alex Song, suffered a humiliating 9-1 CAF Confederation Cup defeat on Friday by Al Mokawloon Al Arab in Egypt.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder, Alex Song, has said he was proud and happy to have helped Arta/Solar 7 win the 2020-21 Djibouti Premier League title.

The Arta-based club secured their maiden league title after a 4-2 win over third-placed Port which gave them an 11-point lead at the summit of the table with two games left to play.

Song only joined the Djiboutian club in November as a free agent after he was released by Swiss Super League club Sion in March 2020 alongside three other African stars because they refused to take a pay cut during the coronavirus outbreak.


The 33-year-old who doubles as the team captain, played an integral role in Arta/Solar 7’s triumph with his presence in the middle of the park.

Song’s league success in Djibouti is the first time he will be lifting a league title since he won La Liga crown with Barcelona in the 2012-13 season.

The former Cameroon star endured a seven-year trophyless campaign at Arsenal between 2005 and 2012 before switching to Camp Nou.

