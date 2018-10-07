Manchester United's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez (2R) scores the team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Newcastle at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
An under-pressure Jose Mourinho saw his Manchester United side fight back from two goals down to earn a dramatic 3-2 win against Newcastle at Old Trafford yesterday.

Substitute Alexis Sanchez grabbed the winner with a dramatic 90th-minute header, giving the hosts what had seemed like an unlikely victory and sending Old Trafford wild.

The pre-match talk was dominated by Mourinho’s future, with the club insisting they will remain patient with their manager, dismissing reports he would be sacked after the game.

But the talk intensified as Mourinho’s side got off to the worst possible start, tamely allowing Newcastle to race into a two-goal lead through Kenedy (8) and Yoshinori Muto (10), the first time they have conceded two goals inside 10 minutes at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Nemanja Matic missed a sitter early in the second half, but sub Juan Mata halved the deficit with a fine free-kick (70) to give United hope, and they duly levelled shortly after through Anthony Martial’s finish in the 76th minute before Sanchez’s winner.

