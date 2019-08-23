<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has officially agreed a new long-term contract extension with Liverpool.

Oxlade-Chamberlain – a €40m signing from Arsenal in 2017 – impressed at Anfield before suffering a horror knee injury against Roma, which kept him out for 18 months.

However, the European champions have shown their faith in his talent by securing his future on Merseyside.

“I’m really, really excited,” he told the club’s official website.

“It’s been in the pipeline for a little while, so it’s nice to finally get it done and just extend my time here, which I am really looking forward to.

“You’ve got to count your blessings every time you get an opportunity like this, you don’t get the chance to play for Liverpool Football Club every day.

“I am really excited to be able to extend my time here.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain is available for selection against former side Arsenal on Saturday.