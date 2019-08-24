<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alex Iwobi’s Everton debut ends in defeat in the 2-0 loss to Aston Villa in the matchday three Premier League encounter despite shining on Friday night.

Super Eagles forward took the place of Gyfil Sigurdsson in the 61st minute of the highly entertaining fixtures at Villa Park with Brazilian star Wesley Moraes got off the mark for Dean Smith’s men their opening win on the season and scoring his goal for the club since the £22million summer switch from Club Brugge to silence his critics.

Iwobi came close to making a memorable debut but his well placed short inside the box hit the goal post eight minutes from time before he provides another threaded a delightful pass for his fellow substitute, Moise Keane but Theo Walcott placed the Italian’s cross wide.

However, substitute Anwar El Ghazi wrapped it up for the hosts in the final minute of added time as Toffees is condemned to their first defeat of the campaign, ending their bright start under Marco Silva, while Aston Villa ends their 15-game winless run in the top flight.

Iwobi hopes to bounce back as Everton battle Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before welcoming Wolverhampton Wanderers in Goodison Park in their next Premier League game next weekend.