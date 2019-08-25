<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ star Alex Iwobi says he would be working hard in the days ahead to achieve full fitness and hopefully score goals to help improve the fortunes of Everton this season.

The Toffees were beaten 2-0 by Aston Villa at the Villa Park on Friday night with Iwobi denied a goal on his debut in the 82nd minute when he fired a shot that hit the post.

The Deadline-day arrival Iwobi produced an encouraging late cameo after replacing Gylfi Sigurdsson on the hour mark with Marco Silva’s men trailing to Wesley’s 21st-minute strike.

The ex-Arsenal admitted he thought he had bagged a debut goal for Everton – but says the Blues will not dwell on their first defeat of the season.

“It’s not the result we want on the back of the home victory we’ve just had,” said Iwobi. “We’re disappointed but we’re not going to dwell on this.

“I felt sharp to be fair, I felt good. But it would have been a better debut if we’d won.

“I had two chances. After the first one that got blocked I thought maybe if I keep going I’ll get another… and I was able to do that.

“When I struck it with my left foot I thought it was going in but I saw it come off the post and I was disappointed.

“You can see we are able to create a lot of chances, not just when I came on but even before that.

“We have a lot of attacking players who are able to bring quality and, hopefully, I’m able to add to that as well.”

The 23-year-old says he will keep working hard to get accustomed to his new Blues colleagues with a Carabao Cup visit to League One high-flyers Lincoln City to come on Tuesday before the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers next Sunday.

“My aim is to try to improve and bring more goals and assists,” he said. “But I’ll be working on that in training with the manager and the players and hopefully I’ll be able to help my team get more [goals].

“Everyone is disappointed but we’re trying to not dwell on the mistakes that we made and the negativity. We just have to kick on.”