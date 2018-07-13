Alex Iwobi has vowed he will fight for his future at Arsenal under new manager Unai Emery, while also revealing that the Super Eagles early ouster from the World Cup still rankles.

Iwobi flourished under Arsene Wenger who signed him and he will now have to prove himself again with Emery in charge of the London Gunners.

“Yes, I am ready to fight for my shirt, I think my exposure under Arsene Wenger will help me to thrive under the new coach, and I will be glad to have amazing season,” he promised.

He also rated new boss Emery very highly.

“He’s a fantastic coach, he’s one of the best coaches in the world,” Iwobi remarked.

“Everybody is looking forward to give everything in the coming season, and to help the team under the new coach, he’s a coach with a wealth of experience and personally I am ready to give my best and be consistent on the pitch.”

Iwobi was at the World Cup in Russia, where Nigeria failed to go past the first round and said he was disappointed the Eagles were bundled by the first hurdle amid high expectations.

“It was a good experience for me as a young player, and the exposure was very amazing but I am a bit disappointed that we couldn’t make it to the next round as determined,” he said.

“But once again, I will need to apologise to the fans, and urge them to keep their hope alive for the team in subsequent tournaments.