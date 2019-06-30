<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi says head coach Unai Emery will be expecting significant improvement next season.

Having lost to Chelsea in the Europa League final in May, Arsenal will be back in the same competition next season after a fifth-place finish in Emery’s first season in charge.

Iwobi does not think the Spanish manager will be impressed if the squad again fall short of the top four in 2019/20.

“Obviously we want to get back in to Champions League football,” told Sky Sports.

“We haven’t spoken about where our targets are for next season, but I’m sure he’d [Emery] want to improve.

“The whole team would want to improve on the previous season we had and try to get to that Champions League.

Manchester City will be bidding for a third successive Premier League title and are favourites with the bookmakers once again.

But Iwobi said: “Everyone thought that last season, but Liverpool give them a tough challenge as well.

“So, you never know what could happen.I’m sure every club’s going to invest and try and get their team right.

“Pre-season’s coming up really soon, so everyone’s trying to get ready for the season to start.

“It’s hard to say right now whether Man City are going to dominate, but they could be favourites, considering they won it again.”

Iwobi is currently with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations and the Super Eagles are through to the last 16 with a game to spare after 1-0 wins over Burundi and Guinea.

Asked if they could win the tournament, Iwobi said: “We have a chance.