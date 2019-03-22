



Super Eagles Alex Iwobi has stated that he and his teammates are not taking the 32nd African Cup of Nations qualifier against the Pirates of Seychelles lightly and are focused on securing the maximum points.

Iwobi plays for Arsenal in the EPL under Spanish coach, Unai Emery but the attacker disclosed that they are aware that there are no minnows again in football and are not concerned about their first leg result.

He said even though they are through to the AFCON slated for Egypt they want to ensure they end the qualifiers well before they think about the preparations for the competition.

“We are working very hard and doing our best to ensure that we pick another three points. We know that it won’t be an easy game and we are working round the clock to ensure we are victorious,” Iwobi said.

“We are aware that we do not have small teams again and we are determined to pick the three points to end the AFCON qualifiers impressively. We won’t allow anything to distract us.

”We didn’t start the qualifiers well but we were able to comeback very well and have won our last four matches. We might have beaten Seychelles in Linite but this is a new game entirely and we are looking forward to another home win.”

The Eagles are first in the AFCON qualifiers in Group E with 10 points from five games and they will face Seychelles at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba today knowing that they are already assured of a place in AFCON.