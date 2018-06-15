Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi says the side will take inspiration from their 4-2 win against two-time world champions Argentina in a friendly encounter last year when they take to the field against their opponents at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Gernot Rohr’s men came back from 2-0 down in the encounter to register the historic win against La Albiceleste with Iwobi scoring twice.

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho and Bryan Idowu who made his debut for Nigeria in that encounter got the other goals.

The West Africans will begin their campaign in Russia 2018 against Croatia on Saturday and will also face Iceland and Argentina in the same group.

“This victory (against Argentina) has shown us how to deal with the best. We do not come to the championship as a favorite, and this role matches us,” the Arsenal star told Croatian website Sportske.jutarnji.hr.

The Super Eagles head into the competition on the back of defeats against England and Czech Republic in their friendly games but the Arsenal star is upbeat that they can have a good competition.

“Every team that has arrived in Russia hopes to succeed, so we too. We are all full of confidence and trust in ourselves,” he added.

Asked who is the biggest star in the Nigerian team Iwobi declined to mention any name and instead spoke about the unity in the team.

“I do not want to point out anyone specially. We are a family and the chemistry in the team is great,” he added.