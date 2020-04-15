<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi says he hopes to see his former Arsenal teammate Chuba Akpom in the Super Eagles squad in future.

Akpom, just like Iwobi, represented England at different youth levels but is yet to make his senior debut for the Three Lions.

In an Instagram Live conversation with Don Dada, Iwobi said he can’t wait to have the PAOK striker join him in the Super Eagles.

When asked to name the top five footballers he played with in his career, Iwobi said, “The first one is Santi Cazorla, he is crazy. When he comes to the pitch and touches the ball, it’s like he’s blessing the ball.





“I always say this one, Glen Kamara, the most underrated footballer. I remember back in the day, me and him in midfield, for our youth team.

“Number three, just because I played with him from young, so there is chemistry whenever we play, Chuba. We never got to express it for Arsenal. Even now I am hoping he gets a call-up from Nigeria because of the chemistry.”

“Four is (Mezut) Ozil, he is crazy. Obviously, because of his body language, people think he’s not working hard but he actually works hard, people judge it wrong.”

“They are going to find this a bit weird but I’m going to say Francis Coquelin. I have been lucky to play with world-class players.”