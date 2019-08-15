<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, is in line to make his Everton debut against Watford this weekend after taking part in his first training session since joining the club.

The Super Eagles forward joined the Toffees on deadline day from English Premier League rivals Arsenal last week, ending his 15-year association with the North London club.

The attacking midfielder was on duty at Finch Farm on Wednesday to get his first taste of working with his new boss Marco Silva.

While the setting and the colours were unfamiliar, it was not all-new for the 23-year-old who linked up with his former Arsenal team-mate Theo Walcott during the session.

The Toffees posted a 26 seconds video of Iwobi and his former Gunners teammate during the training session on the clubs official Twitter account with a short message:

“@AlexIwobi, @TheoWalcott Reunited and linking up again in Alex’s first #EFC training session!.”

Iwobi, who did not feature in the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park last weekend, is expected to be in action when Everton host Watford at the Goodison Park on Saturday.