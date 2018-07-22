Nigeria winger, Alex Iwobi, is on the verge of signing a new long-term contract with English Premier League club, Arsenal.

Iwobi, according to a report in British news outlet, mirror. co.uk has agreed terms on an improved contract following talks which have been ongoing since the end of last season.

His previous deal, signed in 2015, ran until 2020.

But the 22 year-old attacking midfielder is set to extend his stay at Arsenal until 2022 when he puts pen to paper on his new agreement.

Italian clubs, Lazio and AC Milan as well as Everton are reported to be interested in signing the young winger.

Having left contract renewals until too late in the past, Arsenal have been on a drive this year to tie down some of their players.

Mesut Ozil, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have all penned fresh deals in 2018 and academy product Iwobi will be next.

Italian online news outlet, II Messaggero had earlier reported that the Gunners have placed a price tag of £22.3m on the winger.