Nigeria international Alex Iwobi was on parade for Arsenal in their 2-0 win over Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on Monday evening.

Iwobi was in action for 61 minutes in the Gunners 2-0 victory before being making way for former Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Iwobi who missed out in Nigeria Player of the year award to Ahmed Musa was playing his first game for the Unai Emery side since returning from the National team assignment.

Aaron Ramsey and Alexander Lacazzette got both goals as the Gunners moved to the third position on the premier league log in the process.

The 22-year-old has played 28 league matches for the North London giants this season, scoring 3 goals in the process and registering 4 assists.