Alex Iwobi is delighted to thrive in a new wing-back position at English Premier League club Everton.

The Nigeria international was deployed in a right wing-back position as Everton laboured to a 3-2 away win against Fulham at the Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin bagged a brace for the Toffees, while Abdoulaye Dacoure got the other goal.





The win was Everton’s first in five league outings.

Iwobi took to the social media to celebrate the win and his new position.

RWB 🏃‍♂️💨

+3 We Mooove,”he wrote on his Twitter handle.

The 24-year-old has made eight league appearances for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season.