In what sounds like a desperate move to save a dicey situation, Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi has declared his readiness to play in any position provided his effort will help the Eagles overcome Cameroon Saturday in Alexandria.

The 23 year old who has since become a must play for both club and country admitted that defending champions Cameroon will not be a soft nut to crack, adding that the encounter will demand a lot of wits.

He described the 2-0 defeat by debutants Madagascar as an indication that the Eagles need to do more and should ginger the team to go the extra mile as that result is a true confirmation that there are no longer minnows in football.

“No doubt there are positives even from the last defeat. It has not only given us a bit of humility but will give us the hunger to fight harder in the next game,” he said

The former England under 16, 17 and 18 ace is one of the players Gernot Rohr is banking on to help him stay in Egypt beyond Saturday.

The German tactician who has always been five and six with his employers Nigeria football Federation (NFF) has recently been given thumbs down by some of the officials who blamed him for players protest over unpaid allowances, while hinting that he is likely to be fired should he fail to overcome the Cameroonian challenge in the round of16.

The former Gabon and Burkina Faso coach who led Super Eagles to group stage ouster at the last world cup in Russia will be hoping to outwit the Cameroonian technical bench anchored by the duo of Clarence Seedorf and former teammate Patrick Kluivert.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the last two editions of the Nations cup with some analysts insisting that a return after missing two editions should be an opportunity to announce that the Eagles are back and better.