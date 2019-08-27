<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Everton manager Marco Silva believes Alex Iwobi has more good quality to bring into his team after impressing on his debut appearance against Aston Villa last Friday.

Iwobi made his long awaited debut for the Toffees in the 2-0 Premier League defeat at the Villa Park.

The Nigeria international put up an impressive display against the Premier League new boys and came close to scoring twice in the game.

Iwobi who replaced Gyfil Sigurdsson 20 minutes from time, had a shot blocked few minutes after his introduction and was denied by the woodwork nine minutes from time.

Silva, who was impressed with performance of the versatile winger, is hopeful the club faithful will see more of his quality as the season progresses.

“Not just him [Iwobi], but Kean’s impact was really important [against Villa]. They understood what I expect. Alex gave us very good things in that moment and I’m very sure with more minutes we’ll see his quality,” Silva told a news conference ahead of Everton’ Carabao Cup second round away cash against Lincoln City on Wednesday.