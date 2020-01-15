<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Everton summer signing Alex Iwobi has promised to be back from injury that has kept him out of action for since December 2019.

The player was substituted in Everton’s premier game against Arsenal at the Goodison park and has not return to action since then.

In Iwobi’s absent the Toffees have won three of their four league games, with their only defeat coming at the Etihad Stadium.





They have also crashed out of the English FA following their 1-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool at Anfield two weeks ago.

However Iwobi took to his Instagram page to give updates on his return date, he posted a positive two-word to the fans to know that he will be “back soon”,

Iwobi has made 20 appearances for the Mersyside club this season and scored two goals in the process, although he’s yet to make any appearance under new manager Carlo Ancelotti.