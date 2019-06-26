<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ coach Gernot Rohr gave a clue that Alex Iwobi could take over playmaking duties from Mikel Obi, a change that would see Ahmed Musa deployed as a left winger.

”We have options to change our midfield of course, like you saw we brought Alex Iwobi in the midfield and we brought Musa on the left wing. This is one option,” said Rohr to reporters.

”We also have John Ogu who is fit again after his sickness, he had fever and was very weak but he’s fit again.”

With several players classed as strikers in the Super Eagles squad, Rohr has hinted that he may use the 4-4-2 formation against the Syli Stars.

”We have the opportunity to play 4-4-2 with two center forwards. We have Henry, Osimhen, we have choices in the offensive department and offensive midfield.

”It is my job now to find a solution to choose the best players but sometimes you know the players coming from the bench can also make a difference, that’s what happened in the last game.

”With the hot weather it will be interesting to have fresh players coming in and bring in players in the last 20 minutes when you have spaces,” he concluded.