



Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi is in contention for Everton’s Player and Young Player of the Season awards.

Iwobi joined the Toffees from Arsenal for 35 million pounds and he has played a crucial part in the revival of the team since Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti took over.

Everton made the nomination announcement on their official website on Thursday and the Iwobi, 24, will face competition from Tom Davies, Moise Keane, and Mason Holgate.

Since joining the Toffees, Iwobi has scored two goals and made one assist in 26 appearances in all competitions for Everton this season.





Players with the highest number of votes from fans will be awarded the prestigious club award.

The winners will be revealed in a specially-created virtual awards ceremony at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton as they played out a 1 – 1 draw against Southampton at the Goodison Park on Thursday.

Iwobi sustained a hamstring injury while on parade against Tottenham Hotspurs on Monday but recovered in time to make the squad for the game.