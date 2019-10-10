<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Brazil assistant coach Cleber Xavier has picked Alex Iwobi as Nigeria’s danger man ahead of Sunday meetings between the two countries.

The international friendly encounter will take place at the Singapore International Stadium, Kallang.

Nigeria’s only previous meeting with the Selecao also came in 2003, when goals from Gil, Luis Fabiano and Adriano Leite resulted in a 0-3 defeat for the Super Eagles in Abuja.

This time around, Iwobi has been picked out as Nigeria’s danger man.

“At Nigeria, Iwobi plays more of an inside role as a second striker than at Everton,” Xavier told the BBC.

“He is the link in the counter attack, drags opponents out of position and infiltrates well in the box.

“Nigeria defend less than Senegal. The Senegalese are more about positioning with Gueye marking strongly.”