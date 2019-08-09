<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi has become Nigeria’s top record signing and costliest player following his dramatic £35m (€37.9m) shock transfer deadline day switch to Everton from Arsenal.

In a surprising move which only came to the fore during the week, Everton succeeded in prising away Iwobi from Arsenal with the deal formaly announced few hours after 7pm deadline yesterday for transfers in England.

The Nigeria international who recently featured in his debut Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt where he won the bronze medal with the Eagles has overtaken compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho who moved from Manchester City to Leicester City for €27.7 million.

The 23-year old who started his professional football career with Arsenal in 2004 spent seven seasons at the Emirates before his switch to Everton.

Iwobi now sits atop Nigeria’s Top-20 list of most expensive players whose transfer fee hit the double digits as given below:

1.Alex Iwobi – Arsenal to Everton – €37.9m (£35m)

2. Kelechi Iheanacho – Man City to Leicester City – €27.7 million

3.Odion Ighalo – Watford to Changchun Yatai- €23.3m

4.Obi Mikel – Lyn Oslo to Chelsea – €20m

5.Ahmed Musa – CSKA to Leicester – €19.5m

7.Wilfred Ndidi – Genk to Leicester – €17.6m

7.Yakubu Aiyegbeni – Middlesbrough to Everton – €16.5m

8.Obafemi Martins – Inter to Newcastle – €16m

9.Isaac Success – Granada to Watford – €15m

10.Emmanuel Emenike – Spartak to Fenerbahce – €13m

11.Brown Ideye – Dynamo Kiev to WBA – €12.63m

12.Austin Okocha – Fenerbahce to PSG – €12.4

13.Taribo West – Auxerre to Inter – €12m

14. Victor Osimhen – Sporting Charleroi – Lille €12m

15..Victor Moses – Wigan to Chelsea – €11.5m

16.Anthony Ujah – Werder to Liaoning FC – €11.5m

17.Obafemi Martins – Newcastle to Wolfsburg – €10.5m

18.Sunday Oliseh – Ajax to Juventus – €10m

19.John Utaka – Rennes to Portsmouth – €10m

20.Peter Odemwingie- Lille to Lok Moscow – €10m

20.Finidi George – Ajax to Real Betis – €10m