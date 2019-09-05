<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria winger Alex Iwobi has revealed his Everton teammates have been mocking his heading in training.

Iwobi has scored two headed goals in two games for the Blues after joining from Arsenal, having only ever scored one headed goal during his time with the Gunners.

Pleased that his work in training is paying off, the winger shared it hasn’t stopped his new team-mates teasing his efforts.

“I don’t know what’s been happening, they [teammates] laugh at me when I try to head the ball in training,” Iwobi told Liverpoolecho.co.uk.

“But the practice has been paying off. I was just trying keep it on target [against Wolves]. I didn’t know I could jump that high.”

Iwobi is now away on international duty with Nigeria where is he is part of the Super Eagles side that will face Ukraine in a friendly at the Dnipro Arena on Tuesday.