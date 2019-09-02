<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria International Alex Iwobi has revealed his preference for attacking football after scoring for Everton in the 3 – 2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in an English Premier League game played at the Goodison Park yesterday.

Richarlison scored twice and Iwobi marked his Everton home debut with a goal as Marco Silva’s side came out on top of a rip-roaring contest with Wolves.

Brazilian Richarlison headed the winner on 80 minutes – moving Everton up to fifth in the Premier League table – shortly after Raul Jimenez appeared to have rescued a point for Wolves.

Iwobi who scored his second goal for the Toffees yesterday after netting his first goal last Wednesday in the EFL Cup against Lincoln City said he’s enjoying a good start with his team.

“It’s a good start for me and the team. We are back on winning ways and that’s the most important thing” the Eagles’ playmaker began in an interview after the match.

Iwobi stated that he didn’t have any problem coping with the high intensity of yesterday’s match stressing that he had always preferred attacking football more than any other formation.

“Ofcourse, I love attacking football but we also need to keep our defence tight and try to keep a clean sheet. It’s also good for us to get goals too”

Having played in the Premier League for more than a decade, Iwobi disclosed that he has enjoyed the support of everyone at Everton which helped him to settle down quickly.

“It has been very easy for me to settle down because everyone at Everton has been supportive. I’m enjoying my time here since It’s my new home and I have to make myself comfortable as soon as possible”

The Nigerian however made a shocking revelation that he’s not a good header of the ball despite scoring his two goals for Everton so far via headers.

“To start with, I’m not too good in the air. So people should not get deceived that my two goals have come through headers.

“I try to do my best to try and hit target anytime I’m in a good position to score. I didn’t even know that I can jump that high”

Iwobi’s immediate impact on Everton was reflected in the collective intake of breath around Goodison when the player went down during the match and again in the ovation which greeted his return.

He made way following Wolves’ second goal but Iwobi had done plenty to further grow his popularity rating among Evertonians.