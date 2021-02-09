



Super Eagles winger Alex Iwobi has revealed that he was unsettled at Arsenal due to the different positions that he played.

The Nigerian international, who joined Everton in a deadline transfer deal from the London club in 2019, told Skysports in an interview that he has no regret quitting the club for Goodison Park.

“It’s tough going from that at Arsenal. One manager, obviously Unai Emery came, and yeah it was a bit different because there was a lot of different methods, things were getting changed, positions, formations, and I have had to play in numerous positions, so maybe I was a bit unsettled.





“But I don’t really want to say like an argument or problem because at the end of the day, as footballers, we should be able to cope with the situation.

“Maybe I should have handled it better, but whether what happened in the past has made me who I am today, so there’s no regrets.”

Iwobi spent 15 years with the Gunners, coming up through their junior ranks before making 149 senior appearances for them.