Alex Iwobi has joined Daniel Amokachi, Joseph Yobo, Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Victor Anichebe as the only Nigerians to have played for Everton.

The wideman was snapped up by the Toffees from Arsenal for a fee of £40 million, as manager Marco Silva strengthened his squad before the commencement of this season.

Iwobi made his much-awaited debut in Friday’s 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa after replacing Gylfi Sigurdsson in the 61st minute.

61' A double sub for the Blues, including a debut for @alexiwobi! ➡️ Kean and Iwobi ON

⬅️ Bernard and SIgurdsson OFF 🦁 1-0 🔵 #AVLEVE — Everton (@Everton) August 23, 2019

The Super Eagles’ star became the fifth Nigerian to represent the Goodison Park outfit.

The ex-Gunner narrowly missed a debut goal after his low shot from Moise Keane’s header was denied by the woodwork.

82' POST!!!! 😖 Iwobi is denied a debut goal by the woodwork after collecting Keane's header, turning and drilling low with Heaton scrambling. Keep going, Blues! 🦁 1-0 🔵 #AVLEVE — Everton (@Everton) August 23, 2019

Friday’s defeat at Villa Park is Everton’s first loss of the ongoing Premier League season – a result which sees them sit in ninth position with four points.

Iwobi would be eyeing his second appearance and first goal for the club when they face Lincoln City in Wednesday’s League Cup outing at Sincil Bank.