Alex Iwobi is not sticking his neck out for Tottenham Hotspur when they face Liverpool in the final of the UEFA Champions League.

He has surprisingly given it to the Reds who will be in their second consecutive final.

“We’re not trying to focus on Tottenham to be fair, I actually hope they lose,”

“We’re not trying to look at them, they’ve done well to be fair, you have to give it to them, but we want to focus on ourselves and bring a trophy back.” he told Sky Sports.

Speaking ahead of next Wednesday’s Europa League final against Chelsea, Iwobi said it will be a dream come true lifting the trophy with Arsenal.

“To be here and have an opportunity to play in such a big final is great,” Iwobi said.

“I’ve had many dreams of winning things for Arsenal at a young age. I never thought I’d make it this far.”

“Every trophy to us is special, we always want to do our best and win as many as we can, and the Europa League final is another one we can win.”

After not getting to play in the semi final matches against Valencia, Iwobi, is looking forward to featuring in the final.

This would be Arsenal’s first final since losing to Barcelona in the Champions League in 2006.

A win for the Gunners would earn them qualification for next season’s Champions League having finished fifth in the premier league.