



Super Eagles ace Alex Iwobi has hailed unique skills in his Everton teammate James Rodrigues revealing that such skills sometimes comes to him as a surprise.

The former Arsenal forward who joined Everton in 2019 was quoted by BBC that he sometimes wonders how Rodrigues does some stuff with the ball.

The Colombian star has been impressive in his first season in the Premier League.

And his training ground exploits have shocked some of his teammates.





“What shocked me was his right foot finish, I didn’t know he had that in him, “Some of the passes he plays, I don’t know how he sees it. It’s not normal.” Iwobi said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Iwobi who has made over 50 appearances for Everton will be hoping to see Rodrigues at his best when they Toffees file out against Brighton on Monday.

The Carlo Ancelotti tutored side are still far away from the top four this season occupying the 8th position on the log with 47 points in 29 matches.