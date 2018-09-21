Nigeria forward, Alex Iwobi, is delighted with the great start Arsenal made to their UEFA Europa League campaign in Group E this season on Thursday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice while other goals from Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil gave the Gunners a comfortable 4-2 win over Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava.

Vladimir Chesnakov and Vyacheslav Sharpar bagged the consolation goals for Vorskla Poltava.

The Nigeria international who provided an assist for Aubameyang’s opener in the 32nd minute tweeted: “Great To Start The @EuropaLeague Campaign With A Win ✅Fans Were Amazing, Emirates Was A Party Tonight #YaaDigg.”

Iwobi has made three appearances for Arsenal this season and will be aiming to keep his place when the Everton visits the Emirates this Sunday in an English Premier League encounter.