Nigeria winger Alex Iwobi believes Everton manager Marco Silva will help him improve as a player at Goodison Park.

Iwobi made his debut for the Toffees in Friday’s 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa following his summer transfer deadline day arrival from Arsenal.

The 23-year-old took the place of Gyfil Sigurdsson in the 61st minute and could have scored a goal in the match had the woodwork not denied him.

Iwobi, while hailing Silva’s work ethics, believes his game will develop under the Portuguese tactician as he aims to make a more significant contribution in the final third for the Toffees.

“Before I came on, the manager said he wanted me to try to add some creativity,” Iwobi told Everton TV.

“I felt sharp. And when I struck that ball [that hit the post], I thought it had gone in. It’s my aim to try to get more goals and assists.

“I have been working on that in training with the manager and the players. So hopefully I’ll be able to help my team get more goals.

“The manager demands a lot and he always reminds me in training of what I need to do. He’ll keep on helping me and improving me as a player.”

Everton will slug it out with League One side Lincoln City in Wednesday’s League Cup game before hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next Premier League match on Sunday.

Iwobi urges his teammates to put the defeat to Aston Villa behind them by going all out for victory in the next games.

“Lincoln is a big game and it is not going to be easy,” Iwobi continued.

“We need to put the Villa result to bed and kick on again. We want to get a result, go through to the next round and do well in the Carabao Cup.

“Then, hopefully, if I get the chance, it is Wolves at Goodison. I haven’t played there yet for Everton, so I’m really looking forward to representing the Blues there.”